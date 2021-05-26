Mississippi, Tennessee, Louisiana to tackle holiday safety with new campaign

Motorists can expect to see more troopers on Interstate 55, beginning Wednesday, as part of a new holiday safety campaign.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Louisiana State Police will kick off a "Line to Line" traffic safety initiative on the roadway that connects all three states.

WLBT-TV reports the hope is to keep drivers safe during peak travel times ahead of Memorial Day.