Multi-vehicle crash on Hernando-DeSoto Bridge leaves 2 injured

The Memphis Fire Department said Thursday two cars crashed on the I-40 bridge in Memphis, shutting down all but one lane of traffic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash has left two people injured and closed all but one lane of traffic in the eastbound lanes of the I-40 bridge, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

MFD said two cars collided on the bridge, and one person had to be extracted from their vehicle by first responders.

One person has been transported to Regional One Health (ROH) in critical condition, while one more has been transported to ROH in non-critical condition.

MFD said they don't know when eastbound lanes on the bridge could open back up, but that it may be a while, and to avoid the area.