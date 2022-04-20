Part of North Second Street in Memphis to close for railroad reconstruction

The closure will be in effect until the evening of Thursday, April 28.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis announced upcoming road closures for anyone traveling near North Second Street.

Beginning Monday, April 25, at 9 a.m., North Second Street/Whitney Avenue between Stiles Drive and Harvester Lane will be closed to through traffic to allow a contractor to reconstruct the railroad crossing.

The closure will be in effect until the evening of Thursday, April 28.

Those in the area will be able to access North Second Street/Whitney Avenue up to the closure at the railroad tracks.