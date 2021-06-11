One month after the I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge was closed, repairs are underway

The shutdown means traffic has shifted to the I-55 bridge, causing slow downs for Memphis drivers over the Mississippi River.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday marks one month since the I-40 bridge was shut down suddenly in the middle of the day during a routine maintenance check.

During that check, The Arkansas Department of Transportation said inspectors found what they called a crack, then called a fracture, in a beam in the middle of the bridge.

Traffic was backed up for miles on both sides of the bridge, and then rerouted after several hours.

Since then, we've had federal and Mid-South leaders speak out and try to work with ARDOT and TDOT to figure out a plan to reopen the bridge soon.

Right now, we are entering phase two of the project, where the beam will be replaced and another re-installed.

The shut down means traffic has shifted to the I-55 bridge, causing slow downs for Memphis drivers over the Mississippi River.