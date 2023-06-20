Traffic reopens at Memphis airport after suspicious package leads to halt

Airport officials said flights were not affected.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Outgoing vehicular traffic at Memphis International Airport has reopened after a potential security issue halted traffic Tuesday afternoon.

Memphis airport officials said the ‘potential security issue’ happened just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023, on Cargo Rd. According to the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority, about 11:45 a.m., Delta Air Lines cargo operations alerted the Memphis Airport Police Department about a suspicious package.

They said MAPD responded and secured the area, which included halting outbound vehicular traffic from the parking garages and exit lanes "in order to keep a required perimeter around the facility where the package was located."

Memphis Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene.

Airport leaders said technicians determined the package did not contain any explosives.

About 1:45 p.m., airport officials said the situation was resolved and traffic reopened.

The airport said flights were not affected.

UPDATE: The situation has been resolved and traffic has reopened. — Memphis International Airport (MEM) (@flymemphis) June 20, 2023