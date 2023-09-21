Overnight maintenance will close eastbound lane along I-40 bridge over Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers who regularly take the I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge over the Mississippi River could face possible delays due to maintenance coming up soon.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation will conduct a routine maintenance on the I-40 bridge from Sunday, Sept. 24, to Thursday, Oct. 5.
The eastbound outside lane of the bridge will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. while crews are working.
The department said traffic will be directed by barrels, message boards, and signage. People are asked to be careful while driving in the area.
More travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.