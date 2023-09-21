Overnight maintenance will close eastbound lane along I-40 bridge over Mississippi River

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will conduct a routine maintenance on the I-40 bridge from Sunday, Sept. 24, to Thursday, Oct. 5.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers who regularly take the I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge over the Mississippi River could face possible delays due to maintenance coming up soon.

The eastbound outside lane of the bridge will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. while crews are working.

The department said traffic will be directed by barrels, message boards, and signage. People are asked to be careful while driving in the area.