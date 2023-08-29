x
Overturned tanker fire closes Highway 14 in Tipton County

Emergency crews are on the scene Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 29, 2023) on Hwy. 14 at Mt. Carmel Rd.
Credit: Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Several Mid-South agencies are on the scene after a tanker truck overturned and caught fire in Tipton County.

Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley posted to Facebook that Tipton deputies, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and emergency crews are on the scene Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 29, 2023) on Hwy. 14 at Mt. Carmel Rd. ABC 24 is told Shelby County and Millington crews are also headed to the scene.

Sheriff Beasley said all traffic north and south bound is closed on Hwy. 14 and will likely remain that way for the next few hours. Plan to use an alternate route if headed that way.

Beasley said there are no reported injuries related to the crash as of 12:30 p.m. 

