Pedestrian hit and killed on I-55 in Memphis, prompting northbound lane closures

Memphis Police said the incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. near the I-240 interchange. Avoid the area if you can.
Credit: TDOT Smartway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Friday on I-55 near the I-240 interchange in Memphis, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said officers responded to the call around 12:45 p.m., where they found the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

All northbound lanes are closed near the Brooks Road exit and cars are being diverted. The 6B on-ramp exit to I-240 East is also blocked, causing major delays on I-55 North, beginning just north of the Tennessee-Mississippi state line.

Memphis Police said to avoid the area due to the ongoing investigation. The lanes will remain closed for an unspecified amount of time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.

