One in custody after barricade situation on I-40/I-55 in West Memphis

ArDOT traffic cameras showed police had both lanes blocked off for several miles.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — One person is in custody after a barricade situation on I-40/I-55 in West Memphis, according to Arkansas State Police.

The incident blocked off all lanes starting around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Arkansas State Police attempted a traffic stop near the Ingram & 7th Street exit and the driver refused to get out of their car.

West Memphis police said the situation ended around 8:20 p.m.

ArDOT traffic cameras showed police had both lanes blocked off for several miles.

West Memphis police said an armored truck was sent to the scene and they helped with drone surveillance.