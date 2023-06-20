Poplar Ave. in Germantown shut down after 18-wheeler knocks down power pole

Poplar Ave in Germantown is shut down in both directions just east of Poplar Estates.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers beware: Poplar Ave in Germantown is shut down in both directions just east of Poplar Estates after an 18-wheeler hit a power line.

Germantown Police said Poplar Ave. is closed to both eastbound and westbound traffic after the crash about 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Investigators told ABC24 the 18-wheeler was pulling out of Millstone Nursery and hit a power line, bringing down the pole and a school speed zone sign.

Poplar Ave. will be closed for an undetermined amount of time while the scene is cleared. Drivers can use Poplar Estates and Riverdale as alternate routes.