Poplar Ave. in Germantown shut down after 18-wheeler knocks down power pole

Poplar Ave in Germantown is shut down in both directions just east of Poplar Estates.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers beware: Poplar Ave in Germantown is shut down in both directions just east of Poplar Estates after an 18-wheeler hit a power line.

Germantown Police said Poplar Ave. is closed to both eastbound and westbound traffic after the crash about 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Investigators told ABC24 the 18-wheeler was pulling out of Millstone Nursery and hit a power line, bringing down the pole and a school speed zone sign.

Poplar Ave. will be closed for an undetermined amount of time while the scene is cleared. Drivers can use Poplar Estates and Riverdale as alternate routes.

