Riverside Drive to close through July 2023 for construction at Tom Lee Park

Memphis River Parks Partnership announced that Riverside Dr. would close from Georgia Ave. to Union Ave. from Wednesday, Feb. 22 through July 1.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Be ready for detours in downtown Memphis, as Riverside Drive is closing through July 2023 for construction and the planned Memphis in May Festival events.

Memphis River Parks Partnership announced that Riverside Dr. would close from Georgia Ave. to Union Ave. from Wednesday, Feb. 22 through July 1. The organization said work would be done on crosswalks for Tom Lee Park.

The group said there will still be access to the South Bluffs gate on Riverside and to Beale Street Landing for cruises that are docking. They said when Beale Street reopens, the closure will move from Union to Beale.