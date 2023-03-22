Road closure at Beale Street and South Front St. in downtown Memphis

A portion will be closed Thursday and Friday, while another portion will remain closed until June.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A heads up for anyone who drives in downtown Memphis: starting Thursday, March 23, 2023, part of South Front and Beale Street will be closed to traffic.

The City of Memphis said from 9 a.m. Thursday until about 6 p.m. Friday, South Front St. between Beale St. and Peabody Place will be closed so a contractor can dismantle a tower crane that had been used for the DMC Mobility Center Project.

The city said Beale Street between South Front and South Main St. will remain closed until 6 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023.

A signed detour route will use Peabody Place, South Main St., and Dr. MLK Jr. Ave.