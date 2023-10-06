Here are the road closures for this weekend's St. Jude Ironman in Memphis

The 70.3-mile race starts Saturday morning, and will close several roads around the city.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 2023 St. Jude Ironman race kicks off Saturday, and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office has several road closures to share ahead of the 70.3-mile race.

The race, which includes a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and 13.1-mile run all consecutively, will start and end in Shelby Farms, and close down several major roads in East Memphis and Cordova.

The Memphis Office of Emergency Management created an interactive map showing all the road closures HERE.