Several roads in Bartlett will be closed for railroad maintenance starting in May | Here's where you can expect to see delays

The City of Bartlett said the project to replace railroad crossings will see road closures phased in from the south side of the city to the north.

BARTLETT, Tenn. — The City of Bartlett announced Monday that several roads will be closed at railroad crossings starting May 18.

In a statement, the city said it received information that CSX Railroad will be performing the maintenance on tracks at city crossings, including laying down new track and rails.

The city said this maintenance will require the following road closures at these crossings and surrounding areas:

Raleigh Lagrange Road

Ferguson Road

Yale Road

St Elmo Road

Oak Road

Centralia Road

Brunswick Road

The project will begin at the Memphis CSX railyard and extend north across the city ending at Brunswick Road.

ROAD CLOSURES DUE TO CSX MAINTENANE STARTING ON MAY 18 https://t.co/2Opl9BkJmI — City of Bartlett TN (@BartlettTNGov) April 25, 2022

Bartlett said all crossings should not be closed at the same time, but should be phased in from the south side of the city to the north. Detour signage will be available where possible.

At this time, the city does not have information about how long the project will take.