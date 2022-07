According to the Memphis Fire Department, a car rolled over in the westbound lanes of I-40 near Chelsea Avenue and caught fire.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A rollover crash with a fire has shut down all westbound lanes of I-40 near Chelsea Avenue, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

MFD said two cars collided when one rolled over and caught fire, prompting a large response from first responders.

Injuries have been reported, but MFD did not say how many were injured, or their severity at this time.