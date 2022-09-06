Drivers get ready to go around and around in Senatobia

The city is getting two new roundabouts on Main Street paid for by the state.

SENATOBIA, Miss — Officials in Tate County, Mississippi, are working to improve infrastructure in the area.

They're getting two new roundabouts on Main Street in Senatobia paid for by the state.

ABC24 Photojournalist Sheila Whaley spoke with the mayor of Senatobia and the director of the Economic Development Foundation to learn more about how it'll impact people in the Mid-South.

“We are going to see a roundabout go in where these businesses were. And it’s been bought and cleared. It’s going to be huge,” said Britt Herrin, Executive Director, Tate County Economic Development Foundation.

“We are excited. I think it’s going to alleviate the traffic issues considerably,” said Senatobia Mayor Greg Graves.

Herrin said the changes involve the main intersection for US Highway 51 And Highway 4, which he said is one of the busiest intersections in all of Tate County.

“When traffic is very busy it backs up for half a mile or a mile sometimes. Being a U.S. Highway, it’s going to have to accommodate truck traffic coming through it. So, it will be a two-lane roundabout,” said Herrin.

“The other roundabout, which is at the main intersection coming into Senatobia at Main Street and Interstate 55. You’ll come off Interstate 55 on Highway four, which is Main Street. This first red light and the second red light will go away and become one large roundabout,” said Herrin.

“We’ve just been very congested. There just has not been a good solution until now. And I know people get frustrated,” said Graves.

Not everyone is convinced.

“Well, with all of those roundabouts, I just don’t like all of that. LOL. I do not like all of that. You got to go this way. You got to go that way,” said Sherry Farmer, Senatobia resident.

“It’s going to take a little adjustment period. We understand that. I think once it’s been here traffic is going to flow,” said Graves.