A crash involving a Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy was causing significant delays on along I-240 near Airways Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was involved in a three-vehicle accident about 2:10 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 240 and Airways Blvd.

Investigators said there are no reported injuries.

They have not said what led to the crash or if anyone faces charges.