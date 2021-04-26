Slow Down TN: Tennessee Highway Safety Office working to stop speed-related crashes

In the last five years, data from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office shows the largest number of fatal speeding crashes happened in 2020.

TENNESSEE, USA — This month, you may see more law enforcement officers tracking your speed.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office is working to stop speed-related crashes.

This campaign is about education and enforcement. In 2020, 165 people died in speed-related crashes.

In the last five years, data from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office show the largest number of fatal speeding crashes happened in 2020.

Four months into 2021, 58 people have died in similar wrecks.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office is able to track crash data using a system called TITAN.

TITAN stands for Tennessee's Integrated Traffic Analysis Network.

According to that data from 2017 to 2019, there were 23,000 speeding-related crashes across our state.

Several East Tennessee counties made the top 20 in speeding-related crashes--

Campbell County at #8

Sevier County at #13

Jefferson County at #18

Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Department of Transportation, and law enforcement are working together on this initiative.

For the next few weeks, you may see more officers on patrol.

Slow Down TN is also on TDOT message boards on the interstate.

You may also see the hashtag, #SlowDownTN on social media.