Sobriety checkpoints scheduled for Sept. 9 in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be two roadside sobriety checkpoints set up in Memphis Friday, Sept. 9.
According to Memphis police, the checkpoints will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thomas Street near Firestone Avenue and on Danny Thomas Boulevard near Vance Avenue.
Memphis police said impaired driving kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others annually in the U.S.
The checkpoints are federally funded through a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
