Southaven Police said repairs will take into Thursday evening, and the area of Goodman Road and Airways Blvd. is closed indefinitely.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Several hotels and businesses in a busy part of Southaven, Mississippi, are without power Thursday after a crash knocked down power lines on Goodman Road and Airways Blvd.

Southaven Police said Thursday morning the area will be closed indefinitely after a dump truck with its back end apparently too high knocked down several power lines. Police expect repairs to last into Thursday evening.

An ABC24 crew member saw power out at several hotels in the area.