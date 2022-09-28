St. Jude IRONMAN race hits Shelby County Saturday. Here's what roads will be impacted

Below is a look at how drivers and anyone traveling through the area may be impacted.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Be prepared for delays as nearly 3,000 athletes head to Memphis Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, for the St. Jude IRONMAN 70.3.

The athletes will race through Shelby Farms and the area around there for a 1.2 mile swim, 56-mile bike ride, and 13.1-mile run.

Everyone is asked to use caution, take the detours provided, and allow for additional travel time when heading out that day.

People can also gather along the route to cheer the racers on.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will be out in force, as well as Tennessee Highway Patrol, Germantown and Collierville Police, U.S. Coast Guard, Shelby County Fire Department, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Braden Dive Team, who will be on hand for support.