Here's what to know about road closures for the 2022 St. Jude Marathon

Beginning at noon Friday, the section of Union Avenue from Danny Thomas to B.B. King boulevards will be closed.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Organizers of the annual St. Jude Marathon announced road closures for the upcoming weekend.

Beginning at noon Friday, the section of Union Avenue from Danny Thomas to B.B. King boulevards will be closed. Road closures will occur along Union Avenue and Danny Thomas Boulevard to AutoZone Park at the finish line.

Saturday morning, expect road closures from South Main Street to the north area of downtown Memphis, to and along North Parkway, around the Memphis Zoo and back downtown along Danny Thomas Boulevard.

More information about St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend is available on the event's website.

