TDOT cuts ribbon on first phase of Lamar Ave. expansion project

TDOT joined city and county leaders Wednesday to cut the ribbon on the first phase of the newly expanded Lamar Avenue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said traffic should flow more smoothly along Lamar Ave. with its new expansion.

TDOT joined city and county leaders Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, to cut the ribbon on the first phase of the newly expanded Lamar Avenue. About a mile and a half of the road is wider, going from four lanes to six from the Mississippi State Line to south of Shelby Drive in Shelby County, and there’s a new interchange at Holmes Road.

The $63 million project is being done in three phases, which include widening Lamar Ave. all the way to Interstate 240.

TDOT said the improvements were vital to help freight passing through local distribution centers.

"Being able to be more efficient, getting products throughout - not just in Tennessee but the south - is critical to getting new and better jobs to this area as we continue to grow,” aid TDOT commissioner Butch Eley.