TDOT to suspend all interstate construction work on Easter weekend

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said it will suspend all interstate construction work on Easter weekend.
According to a press release, TDOT crews and contractors will stop all road construction work that requires lane closures beginning April 14 at 6 p.m. through April 18 at 6 a.m. to allow maximum roadway capacity to motorists expected to travel across Tennessee during the holiday weekend.
Officials said that motorists will still see some long-term lane closures on construction projects that will remain in place.
While lane closure activity will be stopped, some workers may be on-site in construction zones, and reduced speed limits will still be in effect, TDOT said.
TDOT said that motorists are urged to adhere to all posted speed limits, especially in work zones, for their safety. Slower speeds are necessary for work zones due to the temporary layout of the roadway and will be enforced.