TDOT releases video showing how the I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge will be repaired

The repairs are expected to go through July.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation released a video Monday showing how it says the I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge will be repaired.

You can read the latest update from TDOT on repairs to the bridge below:

Phase two is well underway on the bridge. Most of it is prep work as the materials needed are being fabricated. We are at the front of the line for fabrication, and materials are expected to be delivered in late June. Permanent repairs will begin immediately upon arrival and are anticipated to go through July.

Repairs by the Numbers:

53 tons of steel plates to be installed

3000 bolts required

2 - 150 feet of plates to be installed

PT brackets are 4 feet wide and 8 feet tall and weigh 20,000 pounds each

Project requires 1400 feet of 3" diameter high strength PT Rods

PT rods stressed to 3,000,000 pounds

24/7 Operation

In-depth inspections of the bridge are happening now, and if any issues are found during the repairs, it could affect the opening date of the bridge. The safety of the workers and the public is our number one priority.

Overhead Truss Inspections

A thorough inspection of the I-55 bridge is complete, and TDOT finds that all previous inspection work done by ArDOT accurately reflects the bridge's condition. It is safe and can carry the current load.

As all interstate traffic in the Memphis area is diverted to I-55, we continue collecting data and studying ways to alleviate congestion and advance flow. TDOT HELP trucks are stationed on both sides of the I-55 bridge to respond quickly to any incidents and keep lanes open. Below are direct links to the TDOT SmartWay cameras posted at the east and west approaches of I-55 for live traffic information.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg toured the bridge on Thursday and met with Tennessee and Arkansas officials.

We continue to hold daily meetings with ARDOT, our consultants, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Memphis Police Department, and FHWA to develop and expedite the repair project while managing traffic along the alternate routes.