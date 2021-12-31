Tennessee Highway Patrol plans added New Year's enforcement

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is planning a traffic safety enforcement campaign during the 2021 New Year’s Eve holiday period.
Troopers will perform traffic saturation patrols and checkpoints for seatbelts, sobriety, and driver’s licenses.
The campaign begins at 6:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and concludes on Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
All of Tennessee’s 95 counties will have troopers working.
During last year’s New Year’s holiday, nine people were killed on Tennessee roadways including one motorcyclist, five-passenger car occupants, and three pedestrians.
State troopers arrested 104 individuals for alcohol-impaired driving. Anyone who sees unsafe driving can report it by dialing THP (847) on a cell phone.