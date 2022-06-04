Tennessee man charged after barricade situation on I-40/I-55 in West Memphis

ArDOT traffic cameras showed police had both lanes blocked off for several miles Wednesday evening.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A Tennessee man has been charged after a barricade situation on I-40/I-55 in West Memphis Wednesday night.

According to the West Memphis Police Department, Charles Ray Skinner, 47, from Lebanon, TN, was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing governemental operations, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, carrying a weapon, DWI, refusal to submit BAC, disregarding a police officer, and improperly parking on highway.

Arkansas State Police said troopers attempted to stop Skinner near the Ingram and 7th street exit around 7 p.m. on a traffic violation. When he refused to get out of the car, they stopped traffic and blocked all lanes.

WMPD said an armored truck was sent to the scene to help with drone surveillance.

The incident ended around 8:20 p.m.