THP: 150 warnings, 13 arrests, 189 citations in first week of 'Slow Down Memphis'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the first six days of the safe driving campaign, Slow Down Memphis hundreds were stopped and cited.



It's been a busy week for highway patrol.

“That's our job, along with all the other law enforcement,” said Sgt. Chris Richardson with Tennessee Highway Patrol. “Save lives. We've written a lot of tickets, not because we want to, but we had to."

According to Sgt. Richardson, in the first week of Slow Down Memphis, troopers stopped 299 drivers.

"We arrested 12 people on misdemeanor charges, one felony charge,” said Richardson. “150 warnings were given."

In six days, 52 drivers got moving citations:

35 for breaking the hands free law.

7 for speeding

6 DUI

1 improper lane change

3 three other violations

137 tickets were non-moving citations. Those citations include:

Felony drug charge

Public intoxication

Driving without proper registration

Driving without a license

No seat belt

No proof of insurance

Improper child restraint

Revoked license

Suspended license

Sgt. Richardson says they've seen some progress in the last week in highway deaths.

“We were 21 over in fatalities this year compared to last year,” said Richardson. “Right now, this week. With all we've done, we've got that number down. We’re down 9 from where we were last year."

This operation hopes to cut down on highway deaths and all violations on interstates. Another goal of Slow Down Memphis was to stop interstate shootings. In the last six days, Memphis Police reported one interstate shooting on I-40 Thursday.