THP: 150 warnings, 13 arrests, 189 citations in first week of 'Slow Down Memphis'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the first six days of the safe driving campaign, Slow Down Memphis hundreds were stopped and cited.
It's been a busy week for highway patrol.
“That's our job, along with all the other law enforcement,” said Sgt. Chris Richardson with Tennessee Highway Patrol. “Save lives. We've written a lot of tickets, not because we want to, but we had to."
According to Sgt. Richardson, in the first week of Slow Down Memphis, troopers stopped 299 drivers.
"We arrested 12 people on misdemeanor charges, one felony charge,” said Richardson. “150 warnings were given."
In six days, 52 drivers got moving citations:
- 35 for breaking the hands free law.
- 7 for speeding
- 6 DUI
- 1 improper lane change
- 3 three other violations
137 tickets were non-moving citations. Those citations include:
- Felony drug charge
- Public intoxication
- Driving without proper registration
- Driving without a license
- No seat belt
- No proof of insurance
- Improper child restraint
- Revoked license
- Suspended license
Sgt. Richardson says they've seen some progress in the last week in highway deaths.
“We were 21 over in fatalities this year compared to last year,” said Richardson. “Right now, this week. With all we've done, we've got that number down. We’re down 9 from where we were last year."
This operation hopes to cut down on highway deaths and all violations on interstates. Another goal of Slow Down Memphis was to stop interstate shootings. In the last six days, Memphis Police reported one interstate shooting on I-40 Thursday.
These are just tickets, citations, and arrests by THP. This doesn't include numbers from Memphis Police or Shelby County Deputies. We've asked both agencies for their numbers, and haven't received them yet.