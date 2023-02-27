Four injured, one a child, in three-vehicle crash near Shelby Dr. and Getwell

The crash happened about 7:10 a.m. Monday at E. Shelby Dr. and W. Distriplex, just west of the intersection of Shelby Dr. and Getwell Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said at least four people were injured, one of them a child, in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning.

The crash happened about 7:10 a.m. at E. Shelby Dr. and W. Distriplex, just west of the intersection of Shelby Dr. and Getwell Rd. One lane was blocked going west on Shelby Dr.

MPD investigators said two people were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, one victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, and one was taken to Saint Francis in non-critical. Ages of the victims have not been released.

Investigators have not said what led to the crash.