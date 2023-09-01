Three-vehicle crash sends man, woman to hospital

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man and woman are in the hospital after a three-vehicle crash occurred Thursday night in southeast Shelby County.
Deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash shortly after 10:20 p.m. on Highway 385 near Hacks Cross Road. All lanes were blocked for a time.
The Shelby County Fire Department took a woman to Regional One Health in critical condition. A man was also taken to the same hospital in non-critical condition.
The crash is under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.