Three-vehicle crash sends man, woman to hospital

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash late Thursday night on Highway 385 Westbound near Hacks Cross Road.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man and woman are in the hospital after a three-vehicle crash occurred Thursday night in southeast Shelby County.

Deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash shortly after 10:20 p.m. on Highway 385 near Hacks Cross Road. All lanes were blocked for a time.

The Shelby County Fire Department took a woman to Regional One Health in critical condition. A man was also taken to the same hospital in non-critical condition.

The crash is under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

SCSO deputies are on scene of a three-vehicle crash shortly after 10:20 pm on Hwy 385 near Hacks across in South East Shelby County. Shelby County Fire transported one adult female in critical condition and one adult male non Critical Condition to Regional One Hospital. 1 of 2 pic.twitter.com/x81DtLvTqS — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) September 1, 2023