Three-vehicle crash sends man, woman to hospital

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash late Thursday night on Highway 385 Westbound near Hacks Cross Road.
Credit: TDOT

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man and woman are in the hospital after a three-vehicle crash occurred Thursday night in southeast Shelby County. 

Deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash shortly after 10:20 p.m. on Highway 385 near Hacks Cross Road. All lanes were blocked for a time.

The Shelby County Fire Department took a woman to Regional One Health in critical condition. A man was also taken to the same hospital in non-critical condition.  

The crash is under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.  

