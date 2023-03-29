Traffic moving again after crash involving school bus, armored truck along I-240

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Traffic is moving again along I-240 eastbound south of the flyover and junction with Sam Cooper Blvd. after a crash involving a school bus and an armored truck.
Tennessee Department of Transportation cameras showed a school bus across two lanes of traffic, and several other vehicles, including emergency responders, around it. Drivers were only able to get by on the far-right shoulder, with big delays.
Memphis Police said no injuries were reported, but traffic was severely delayed in the area as first responders cleared the scene.
MSCS said two adults and one child were onboard, and none sustained serious injuries, but are being evaluated "out of an abundance of caution."