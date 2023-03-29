Traffic moving again after crash involving school bus, armored truck along I-240

Memphis Police said no injuries were reported, but traffic was backed up in the area of I-240 and Sam Cooper Blvd.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Traffic is moving again along I-240 eastbound south of the flyover and junction with Sam Cooper Blvd. after a crash involving a school bus and an armored truck.

Tennessee Department of Transportation cameras showed a school bus across two lanes of traffic, and several other vehicles, including emergency responders, around it. Drivers were only able to get by on the far-right shoulder, with big delays.

Memphis Police said no injuries were reported, but traffic was severely delayed in the area as first responders cleared the scene.