At least 3 dead after fiery crash on I-30 in Arkansas

MALVERN, Ark. — Traffic is blocked on Interstate 30 just outside of Malvern after a fiery crash involving at least eight 18-wheelers.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said the crash happened near Friendship around mile marker 85.

Along with eight 18-wheelers, at least four other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Traffic has been detoured to exit 91 as officials work to clear the area.

Officials have said at least three people have died, as Arkansas State Police say there are "fatalities," from the incident.

Troopers have not been able to "account for all individuals who may have been" in some of the vehicles involved in the crash.

No hazardous material was involved in the crash and crews were working to put out multiple fires.

Authorities said that road repairs will be needed due to the size and duration of the fire.