Diesel spill shut down I-55 bridge into Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A diesel spill shut down the I-55 bridge Monday, causing drivers to divert over the Mississippi River headed from Arkansas into Tennessee.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, it all happened about 10:00 a.m. Monday when a car hauler southbound on I-55 in Tennessee overturned, causing the diesel spill.

ARDOT said Tennessee authorities asked them to shut down I-55 south into Tennessee for cleanup. Traffic was diverted at the I-55/I-40 split.

ARDOT did not say if anyone was injured.