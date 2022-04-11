Woman found shot in car as police respond to vehicle fire along I-240 EB near Bill Morris Parkway

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Friday along I-240 near Quince Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Expect delays along I-240 eastbound near Bill Morris Parkway as police investigate after finding a woman shot in a car on the interstate.

Memphis Police said the call initially came in as a car fire. When they got there, officers found a woman shot. She was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD investigators said four men, one of them armed, were seen running from the vehicles along I-240 near Quince Rd.

MPD said they don't yet know where the woman was actually shot. The investigation is ongoing.

