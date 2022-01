According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation map, there is a vehicle rolled over on I-40 going west onto I-240. Avoid area if possible.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At around 6:30 Sunday evening, there was a overturned vehicle reported on I-40 at the Westbound exit going onto I-240.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation map, the westbound exit ramp center lane and the shoulder is blocked.

It is unclear what happened and if there are any injuries at this time. But avoid the area if possible.