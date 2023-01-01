Dealing with potholes? Send in the location to get them fixed

Drivers can text "833-TDOTFIX" to report potholes, but there's also an app drivers can use.

Example video title will go here for this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Rain in Memphis can impact how deep potholes can seem to be from the driver’s seat, but residents can help fix this issue.

Whether a pothole is on a particular street or the highway determines to what organization it should be reported. The City of Memphis Public Works fills many potholes within the city limits, but all state roads along with highways are filled by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Anyone can report potholes — residents just need to ensure they’re reporting to the right place. Potholes falling under the city of Memphis jurisdiction can be reported by calling "311" or downloading the "Memphis 311" app; taking a photo, adding a location and uploading it. People can also download the "SeeClickFix app" to report potholes as well.

State Roads can be found by utilizing the interactive map that is on both the City of Memphis and TDOT website, or by clicking here.

Those looking to report potholes in these locations can do so by calling 833-TDOTFIX (833-836-8349).

The City of Memphis and TDOT were not available to speak with ABC 24 when we reported on Dec. 9, 2022. Still, they did provide the number of pothole fill requests the agencies received for the year.

The City of Memphis said they’ve received 6,781 service requests in 2022, as of December 8 and had filled 47,733.

TDOT said they’ve received nearly 400 pothole requests in Shelby County as of November 30th, but that they don’t additionally keep up with the number of potholes they fill.

Across the state, Shelby County ranks number two in the number of pothole request made. Shelby sits behind Davidson County, where 4,145 requests were made as of Nov. 30, 2022. TDOT said more than half a million dollars has gone into manual pothole patching for individual spots so far for 2022.