What's next for the Hernando DeSoto "M" Bridge?

Last week the I-40 bridge was closed after a fracture was discovered in a metal beam.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The major crack in the metal beam on the I-40 “M” bridge that was discovered last week is still causing hardship for travelers and truckers.

Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the person who inspected the bridge in 2019 and 2020 has been fired.

David Manasco the man who snapped pictures of the crack in the I-40 bridge in 2019 isn’t satisfied with ARDOT’s inspections.

“If I didn't bring this to light do you think they would have gone back through their video from forever ago?" questioned Manasco.

The employee who was terminated from ARDOT worked there for 15 years.

“All fracture critical bridges that were inspected by the terminated employee will be re-inspected beginning this week and that’s over the last year,” said ARDOT Director Lorie Harris Tudor.

ADOT said the repair will be done in two phases. Phase one is set to begin this week. Officials said splice plates will be added to the outside of the beams. This will stabilize it so it can be worked on.

“Phase two is still being refined at this time but they are contemplating using high-strength steel rods to span the fracture and restore the strength to the beam,” said ARDOT Deputy Director and Chief Engineer Rex Vines. “After this, the fracture section of the beam or the girder will be removed and a new girder will be replaced.”

Vines said a structure team – including the Federal Highway Administration, TDOT and ARDOT was put together to analyze the problem and to begin to come up with a solution.

“This team has developed a temporary or a design to stabilize the structure, stabilize the beam,” said Vines. “They’re also refining the design that would be a permanent repair.”

Tennessee and Arkansas said they hired Kiewit Corporation to perform the bridge repairs. They will now develop a timeline that will help them determine how long I-40 will be closed.

Meanwhile, Manasco said public trust needs to be repaired as well.