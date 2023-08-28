Wolf River Boulevard and Germantown Road intersection closing on Wednesday

The intersection with Wolf River Boulevard is about to be a work in progress for, potentially, three years.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Those who use Germantown Road as part of their commute might have to adjust their routines a great deal. This is roughly 80,000 people each day.

This area is near the Southeast corner of Shelby Farms Park.

The first two phases is said to cause road closures for eight or 10 weeks. Most will affect curb lanes near the intersection.