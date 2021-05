Steel plates are being installed on each side of the cracked beam.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the work is progressing nicely on the I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge to repair a fracture in a steel beam.

Kiewit infrastructure group, the contractor for the repairs, will work in 24-hour shifts for complete phase one.