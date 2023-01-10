American Airlines to launch nonstop service between Memphis and Austin

“We’re excited to connect Memphis International Airport with Austin-Bergstrom International Airport starting this winter,” said Philippe Puech, American Airlines Director of Short-Haul Network Planning. “This new route has been a frequent customer request and the largest passenger carrier at MEM is proud to deliver, complementing existing nonstop service to nine other cities across our global network. Whether customers are taking care of business or are traveling to enjoy the sights and sounds of the musical capital cities, we can’t wait to welcome them on board.”