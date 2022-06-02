American Airlines to launch nonstop service between Memphis and Boston

The new nonstop flights will start Sunday, June 5.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — American Airlines will begin nonstop service between Memphis and Boston on Sunday, June 5.

According to Memphis International Airport, tickets are now on sale. The flights will be operated on a 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft.

In addition to Boston, American Airlines offers service between Memphis and nine destinations, including Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Boston previously ranked #3 on MEM's list of top underserved destinations.

“Boston has been one of MEM’s top unserved destinations for years, so this is a huge addition for our passengers,” said Michael Keeney, Chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Board of Commissioners. “We are excited about American Airlines’ continued expansion at MEM.”

The schedule is as follows:

Memphis to Boston:

Departs: 10:45 am (CT)

Arrives: 2:45 pm (ET)

Boston to Memphis: