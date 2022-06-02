x
Travel

American Airlines to launch nonstop service between Memphis and Boston

The new nonstop flights will start Sunday, June 5.
Credit: AP
FILE - American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a terminal at Boston Logan International Airport, in Boston. American said Thursday, April 21, 2022, it lost $1.64 billion in the first quarter, which was marred by thousands of flight cancellations, many of them because pilots and flight attendants were out with COVID-19. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — American Airlines will begin nonstop service between Memphis and Boston on Sunday, June 5. 

According to Memphis International Airport, tickets are now on sale. The flights will be operated on a 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft.

In addition to Boston, American Airlines offers service between Memphis and nine destinations, including Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Boston previously ranked #3 on MEM's list of top underserved destinations.

“Boston has been one of MEM’s top unserved destinations for years, so this is a huge addition for our passengers,” said Michael Keeney, Chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Board of Commissioners. “We are excited about American Airlines’ continued expansion at MEM.”

The schedule is as follows:

Memphis to Boston:

  • Departs: 10:45 am (CT)
  • Arrives: 2:45 pm (ET)

Boston to Memphis:

  • Departs: 7:45 am (ET)
  • Arrives: 9:57 am (CT)

