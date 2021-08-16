American, Delta, and United are resuming non-stop flights from Memphis to New York

The routes were originally suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You will be able to once again take a nonstop flight from Memphis to New York City.

Officials at Memphis International Airport said Wednesday that American, Delta, and United are resuming the non-stop routes, which were originally suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

American will resume daily service between Memphis and La Guardia Airport Wednesday, September 8th.

Delta will resume daily service between Memphis and La Guardia on September 13th.

United will resume twice daily service between Memphis and Newark Liberty International Airport on October 5th.