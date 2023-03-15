Avelo Airlines offers new nonstop flights between Memphis and Raleigh-Durham, NC

Avelo Airlines announced Wednesday it will begin service from Memphis International Airport to Raleigh-Durham International Airport starting June 14.

The announcement makes Avelo the tenth airline to fly through the Memphis airport. Avelo will operate a 189-seat Boeing Next-Generation 737 for the flight. This is the first MEM-RDU service since February 2015.

Introductory one-way fares between Memphis International Airport (MEM) and RDU start at $39 plus fees and taxes. Tickets are now on sale at www.aveloair.com.

“We are excited to take off with Memphis and bring Avelo to the Home of Blues, Soul and Rock ‘n’ Roll. Getting to The Research Triangle is now more affordable and easier than ever,” said Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy.

“The arrival of Avelo Airlines at MEM provides our passengers with another low-cost travel option and restores service to one of our top unserved destinations,” said Michael Keeney, Chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority Board of Commissioners.