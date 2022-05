Barbecue sauces can't be taken in your carry-on bag. Instead, put them in your checked bag.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ahead of the World Barbecue Championship Cooking Contest, the Transportation Security Administration shared a reminder about flying out of Memphis International Airport with barbecue sauce.

The TSA also recommends that you put your barbecue seasonings in your checked bag.

The contest is happening May 11-14 at the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park.