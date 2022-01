If you vote, you'll also be entered for a chance to win $1,500 toward your dream trip.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Big Cypress Lodge, a luxury hotel inside the Bass Pro Shops Pyramid in downtown Memphis, is up for an award!

The hotel has been nominated for Travel + Leisure Magazine's 2022 World's Best Awards.

The competition allows you to vote for your favorite place to travel, and Memphis made the list.

For more information and to vote, click HERE.