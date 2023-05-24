Here's how to navigate busy travel days at Memphis Airport as Memorial Day Weekend kicks off

According to AAA, this is expected to be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Memorial Day weekend kicks off, expect busy travel days at the Memphis International Airport.

This weekend is the unofficial start to summer so depending on when the time of the day, lines are going to be inevitable.

Memphis International Airport leaders said more than 50,000 people are expected to travel through the airport.

According to AAA, this is expected to be the third-busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000. As COVID-19 restrictions come to an end in the U.S., more people will be on the move on an already busy travel weekend.

Across the country, more than 40 million people are expected to travel for the holiday weekend, which will require you to pack your patience.

To make it a smooth weekend, be sure to get to the airport at least two hours early.

Also, if possible, check in online, since most airlines allow you to do so 24 hours before your flight departs.

Airport leaders said if you are traveling with a group, divide and conquer by dropping some people and bags off at the front, while someone goes to the ticketing, and others park.

Also, if you have carry-on bags, be sure that they are clear of any items that are not allowed through TSA.

Lastly, if you can, take advantage of the short-term parking, which is only $6 per day. Airport officials also said they expect their parking garages to reach capacity, so be on the lookout for additional signage for overflow lots, which will cost $5 per day.