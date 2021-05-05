CDC provides instructions for test cruises with passengers

The simulated voyages would be required if a cruise ship couldn't prove 98 percent of its crew was vaccinated.

Editor's Note: The video above is from late April 2021.

The cruise industry received detailed instructions on Wednesday for how to conduct test cruises – a key step in restarting voyages from U.S. ports.

The simulated voyages are part of the framework the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention created for cruises to resume operations across the country.

If 98 percent of a ship's crew is not fully vaccinated, then it would be required to conduct one of these test cruises with volunteer passengers. A ship can only carry 10 percent of the total passenger capacity allowed by the ports it's visiting. Those passengers must be 18 years or older and agree to COVID-19 testing prior to participating.

A volunteer who hasn't been vaccinated must confirm they are not at risk of spreading the virus. The test cruise would be canceled if 1.5 percent of COVID cases are detected among passengers, or if 1 percent of the crew has contracted the virus.

In April, the CDC released new guidance that would allow cruise ships to sail as early as July, so long as they could prove that 98 percent of their crew and 95 percent of passengers were vaccinated against COVID-19.