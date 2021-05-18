Dollywood, Sevierville end mask mandates

Officials said people will no longer be required to wear facial coverings to enter their facilities starting Tuesday.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The City of Sevierville and Dollywood both announced Tuesday that their mask mandates are ending.

Dollywood announced fully vaccinated guests can now visit the park without wearing a mask or physically distancing, saying it is following the most recent COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Guests who are 12 and under can also visit without wearing a mask.

Officials with Sevierville also said that starting immediately people will not need to wear a facial covering to enter public areas. However, officials also said they encouraged people to wear masks inside if they are not fully vaccinated, and said people can continue wearing masks if they feel safer doing so.

The mask mandate was created to slow the spread of COVID-19. However, after reviewing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and The White House, officials decided to end the mandate.

They also said the decision was made after health leaders reported a significant reduction in COVID-19 cases. Widespread distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine also influenced their decision, according to a release from officials.

Sevier County's mask mandate expired on April 15 after officials said they saw decreasing COVID-19 positivity rates. Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters also urged people to continue wearing masks when social distancing was not possible.