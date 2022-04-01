COVID, weather causing flight delays & cancelations in Memphis and across the U.S.

At Memphis International Airport, some flights to and from New York, Washington D.C., and Chicago have been canceled.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have any plans to fly anywhere, you’ll want to check the status of your flight before you leave.

Nationwide, canceled flights are becoming more frequent amid the pandemic. At Memphis International Airport, some flights to and from New York, Washington D.C., and Chicago have been canceled.

This latest round of cancelations started as the holidays began and the omicron variant surged, plaguing the country with COVID-19 cases.

Airlines blame a worker shortage due to COVID, and severe weather in parts of the U.S. with the snowfall piling up on the east coast.

If it is, make sure you check to see if you can reschedule the flight, or get a flight credit for the unused ticket.