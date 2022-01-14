Delta to launch nonstop service between Boston and Memphis

The route was originally scheduled to begin in October 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Delta Air Lines is going to start providing nonstop flights from Memphis to Boston later this year, according to a press release.

The service between Memphis International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport starts on September 6. The route was originally scheduled to begin in October 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Delta will use a 76-seat Embrarer airplane for the route, which will run daily.

Delta previously had the service when Memphis operated as a hub for the airline, and the route was discontinued in January 2014. The Boston flight brings Delta's number of destinations at Memphis International to seven, joining Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, and Salt Lake City.

The schedule is for the route is below:

Memphis to Boston

Departs: 7 a.m. (CST)

Arrives: 11 a.m. (EST)

Boston to Memphis